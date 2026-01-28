Number of bus trips to Azerbaijan's Karabakh rises by nearly 50%

A total of 6,632 passengers traveled by bus to Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region in 2025, Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) told Report.

According to the AYNA, this is 4,482 more passengers than in 2024, an increase of 1.5 times.

Last year, a total of 608 bus trips were carried out to the Karabakh economic region. This is 412 more trips than in 2024, representing a 3.1‑fold increase.