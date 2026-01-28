Foreign media representatives watch demining operations in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

As part of a visit to Karabakh and East Zangazur, Azerbaijan, foreign media representatives watched the humanitarian demining operations carried out in the village of Namirli in the Aghdam district, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) wrote on X, Report informs.

"Foreign media representatives were briefed on the humanitarian demining operations carried out in Namirli village of Aghdam region, as part of their visit to Karabakh and East Zangazur. The guests were informed about the landmine problem of our country and the activities being carried out to eliminate this problem, and interviews were conducted," reads the post.