Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Foreign media representatives watch demining operations in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

    Domestic policy
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 17:32
    Foreign media representatives watch demining operations in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

    As part of a visit to Karabakh and East Zangazur, Azerbaijan, foreign media representatives watched the humanitarian demining operations carried out in the village of Namirli in the Aghdam district, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Foreign media representatives were briefed on the humanitarian demining operations carried out in Namirli village of Aghdam region, as part of their visit to Karabakh and East Zangazur. The guests were informed about the landmine problem of our country and the activities being carried out to eliminate this problem, and interviews were conducted," reads the post.

    foreign media Karabakh East Zangazur mine clearance demining operations
    Photo
    Xarici media nümayəndələri Ağdamda minatəmizləmə əməliyyatını izləyiblər
    Photo
    Представители зарубежных медиа наблюдали за процессом разминирования в Агдаме

    Latest News

    21:06

    Lithuania prolongs sanctions against Russia, Belarus until end of 2027

    Other countries
    20:44

    Agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijani and Georgian interior ministries approved

    Foreign policy
    20:27

    Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strengthening economic cooperation

    Business
    20:12

    President orders celebration of Azerbaijani poet Khagani Shirvani"s 900th anniversary

    Domestic policy
    19:52

    PM: Lithuania will use funds from EU loan to strengthen air defense

    Other countries
    19:28

    Iran says ready for dialogue with US

    Other countries
    19:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and EC mull energy partnership priorities

    Energy
    18:28
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov visits Museum of Communist Party of China

    Foreign policy
    18:21

    President of Uzbekistan to visit Türkiye

    Region
    All News Feed