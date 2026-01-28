US envoy, foreign ministers of Iran and Egypt hold phone talks

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held separate phone conversations with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and US special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff to discuss regional developments and de-escalation efforts.

Report informs that, according to a statement released on Wednesday by the Egyptian ministry, the talks focused on the latest regional developments and the urgent need to intensify efforts aimed at reducing tensions.

During the calls, Abdelatty underscored the importance of enhanced cooperation to restore calm across the region and stressed the necessity of prioritizing diplomatic solutions over escalation. He highlighted Egypt"s position that sustainable political agreements are essential to safeguarding regional and international security and stability.

The Egyptian foreign minister also emphasized the importance of maintaining commitment to diplomacy and creating appropriate conditions for the resumption of negotiations between Tehran and Washington. He noted that renewed talks could pave the way for a comprehensive agreement on Iran's nuclear file, one that takes into account the interests of all parties while contributing to regional and global stability.