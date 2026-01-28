Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    US envoy, foreign ministers of Iran and Egypt hold phone talks

    Region
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 17:43
    US envoy, foreign ministers of Iran and Egypt hold phone talks

    Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held separate phone conversations with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and US special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff to discuss regional developments and de-escalation efforts.

    Report informs that, according to a statement released on Wednesday by the Egyptian ministry, the talks focused on the latest regional developments and the urgent need to intensify efforts aimed at reducing tensions.

    During the calls, Abdelatty underscored the importance of enhanced cooperation to restore calm across the region and stressed the necessity of prioritizing diplomatic solutions over escalation. He highlighted Egypt"s position that sustainable political agreements are essential to safeguarding regional and international security and stability.

    The Egyptian foreign minister also emphasized the importance of maintaining commitment to diplomacy and creating appropriate conditions for the resumption of negotiations between Tehran and Washington. He noted that renewed talks could pave the way for a comprehensive agreement on Iran's nuclear file, one that takes into account the interests of all parties while contributing to regional and global stability.

    Badr Abdelatty Abbas Araghchi Steve Witkoff phone talks
    Trampın xüsusi elçisi İran və Misirin XİN rəhbərləri ilə telefon danışığı aparıb
    Спецпосланник президента США, главы МИД Ирана и Египта провели телефонный разговор

    Latest News

    21:06

    Lithuania prolongs sanctions against Russia, Belarus until end of 2027

    Other countries
    20:44

    Agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijani and Georgian interior ministries approved

    Foreign policy
    20:27

    Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strengthening economic cooperation

    Business
    20:12

    President orders celebration of Azerbaijani poet Khagani Shirvani"s 900th anniversary

    Domestic policy
    19:52

    PM: Lithuania will use funds from EU loan to strengthen air defense

    Other countries
    19:28

    Iran says ready for dialogue with US

    Other countries
    19:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and EC mull energy partnership priorities

    Energy
    18:28
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov visits Museum of Communist Party of China

    Foreign policy
    18:21

    President of Uzbekistan to visit Türkiye

    Region
    All News Feed