Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Spouse of Kazakhstan's ambassador elected President of International Women's Club Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 17:48
    Spouse of Kazakhstan's ambassador elected President of International Women's Club Baku

    As of February 1, 2026, Asemgul Bayel, spouse of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, will assume the role of President of the International Women's Club Baku, according to Report.

    "The International Women's Club Baku extends its sincere gratitude to the outgoing President for her dedication and valuable contribution and warmly welcomes Asemgul Bayel, wishing her success in implementing new initiatives aimed at further advancing the Club"s mission," the club said.

    The International Women's Club Baku (IWCB) is a non-profit organization established over 30 years ago. It brings together women from different countries and cultures with the aim of fostering friendship, mutual understanding, and supporting charitable and social projects.

    Asemgul Bayel International Women’s Club Baku
    Qazaxıstan səfirinin həyat yoldaşı Bakı Beynəlxalq Qadınlar Klubuna prezident seçilib
    Супруга посла Казахстана избрана президентом Международного женского клуба Баку

    Latest News

    21:06

    Lithuania prolongs sanctions against Russia, Belarus until end of 2027

    Other countries
    20:44

    Agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijani and Georgian interior ministries approved

    Foreign policy
    20:27

    Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strengthening economic cooperation

    Business
    20:12

    President orders celebration of Azerbaijani poet Khagani Shirvani"s 900th anniversary

    Domestic policy
    19:52

    PM: Lithuania will use funds from EU loan to strengthen air defense

    Other countries
    19:28

    Iran says ready for dialogue with US

    Other countries
    19:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and EC mull energy partnership priorities

    Energy
    18:28
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov visits Museum of Communist Party of China

    Foreign policy
    18:21

    President of Uzbekistan to visit Türkiye

    Region
    All News Feed