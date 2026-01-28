Spouse of Kazakhstan's ambassador elected President of International Women's Club Baku

As of February 1, 2026, Asemgul Bayel, spouse of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, will assume the role of President of the International Women's Club Baku, according to Report.

"The International Women's Club Baku extends its sincere gratitude to the outgoing President for her dedication and valuable contribution and warmly welcomes Asemgul Bayel, wishing her success in implementing new initiatives aimed at further advancing the Club"s mission," the club said.

The International Women's Club Baku (IWCB) is a non-profit organization established over 30 years ago. It brings together women from different countries and cultures with the aim of fostering friendship, mutual understanding, and supporting charitable and social projects.