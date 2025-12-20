Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Montenegro have potential for cooperation in transport

    20 December, 2025
    • 13:30
    Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Montenegro have potential for cooperation in transport

    Azerbaijan and Montenegro have significant potential for cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Montenegrin counterpart Ervin Ibrahimović.

    Report quotes Bayramov as saying the ministers exchanged views on ongoing projects in which Azerbaijan is participating.

    "There is also great potential in the humanitarian sphere. Education, culture, and sports are the main areas of focus. Students from Montenegro have participated in our student exchange programs. We also discussed academic and student exchanges between universities," he added.

    Ceyhun Bayramov: Monteneqro ilə nəqliyyat-logistika sahəsində əməkdaşlığın böyük potensialı var
    Байрамов: Азербайджан и Черногория обладают потенциалом для сотрудничества в транспортной сфере

