    Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Montenegro agree to hold consular consultations

    Foreign policy
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 13:47
    Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Montenegro agree to hold consular consultations

    Azerbaijan and Montenegro have established productive cooperation across several sectors and have signed 22 bilateral agreements to date, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Montenegrin counterpart, Ervin Ibrahimović, Report said.

    Bayramov emphasized that relations between the two countries are based on friendship and long-standing cooperation, calling the visit of Montenegro"s foreign minister to Baku "important and timely."

    "Our foreign ministries maintain regular contacts. In 2025, we held inter-ministerial political consultations. Today, a memorandum of cooperation on consular matters was also signed, which provides for holding consular consultations. Overall, Azerbaijan and Montenegro have 22 bilateral agreements in force," he said.

    The minister noted that economic cooperation remains a priority for both countries, highlighting the effectiveness of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

    During the visit, Montenegro"s foreign minister is also scheduled to meet with Azerbaijan"s Finance Minister Sahil Babayev, who serves as co-chair of the commission. Bayramov did not rule out the possibility of holding a session of the intergovernmental commission before the end of the year.

