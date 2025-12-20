Azerbaijan imports $132M in furniture in 11 months

From January to November this year, Azerbaijan imported furniture and its parts worth $132.16 million, the State Customs Committee told Report.

This figure is $17.95 million, or 11.9%, lower than in the same period last year. Spending on furniture imports accounted for 0.62% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditures during the period.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade worth $44.59 billion in the first 11 months of the year, with exports totaling $23.40 billion and imports $21.19 billion.