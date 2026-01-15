Russia awaits US response to Putin's proposal

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    15 January, 2026
    • 15:48
    Moscow has not yet received a response from Washington to Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to extend the arms limitations envisaged under the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty (SORT) for another year, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated at a briefing, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

    "We have not received a response. We are waiting for a reply to Putin's initiative, and we consider this a very important issue," he said.

    Commenting on US President Donald Trump's remarks about the need for a more favorable treaty on strategic offensive weapons, Peskov noted that the world indeed needs such an agreement, but its drafting process is extremely complex and lengthy: "Of course, a more favorable document and a more favorable treaty would be necessary for everyone. But achieving such an agreement is a very complicated and long process."

    Regarding the US intention to include China in possible agreements, Peskov emphasized that President Vladimir Putin has stressed the importance of taking into account not only individual countries but the entire nuclear potential of the West in such documents.

    Rusiya ABŞ-dən Putinin təşəbbüsünə cavab gözləyir
    Песков: Москва ждет ответа от США на инициативу Путина о продлении ДСНВ

