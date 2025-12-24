Russia attacks Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs

On the night of December 24, Russian forces launched an airstrike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, using three guided aerial bombs, Report informs referring to RBC-Ukraine.

The attack damaged residential buildings, vehicles, and civilian infrastructure. Three people were injured.

Russian forces shelled a residential area around 4:00 a.m. (GMT+2), launching at least three airstrikes. A military statement stated that guided aerial bombs were used, targeting Zaporizhzhia. The explosions damaged a multi-story residential building.

As a result of the attack, garages and cars have caught fire. Emergency services are working. The consequences are being assessed.