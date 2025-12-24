Russia attacks Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs
Other countries
24 December, 2025
- 10:37
On the night of December 24, Russian forces launched an airstrike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, using three guided aerial bombs, Report informs referring to RBC-Ukraine.
The attack damaged residential buildings, vehicles, and civilian infrastructure. Three people were injured.
Russian forces shelled a residential area around 4:00 a.m. (GMT+2), launching at least three airstrikes. A military statement stated that guided aerial bombs were used, targeting Zaporizhzhia. The explosions damaged a multi-story residential building.
As a result of the attack, garages and cars have caught fire. Emergency services are working. The consequences are being assessed.
