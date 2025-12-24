Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Russia attacks Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs

    Other countries
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 10:37
    Russia attacks Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs

    On the night of December 24, Russian forces launched an airstrike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, using three guided aerial bombs, Report informs referring to RBC-Ukraine.

    The attack damaged residential buildings, vehicles, and civilian infrastructure. Three people were injured.

    Russian forces shelled a residential area around 4:00 a.m. (GMT+2), launching at least three airstrikes. A military statement stated that guided aerial bombs were used, targeting Zaporizhzhia. The explosions damaged a multi-story residential building.

    As a result of the attack, garages and cars have caught fire. Emergency services are working. The consequences are being assessed.

    Ukraine Russia Zaporizhzhia
    Rusiya Zaporojyeyə hücum edib
    Россия атаковала Запорожье авиабомбами

    Latest News

    11:06

    Vladimir Putin congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    10:55

    Media: Int'l community should pay more attention to demining in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    10:47
    Photo

    Baku hosting 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures

    Religion
    10:37

    Russia attacks Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs

    Other countries
    10:18

    Embassy: Trump says he supports peace process between Baku and Yerevan

    Region
    10:07

    Azeri Light crude rises to $66.14 per barrel

    Energy
    10:01

    Brent crude price exceeds $62 per barrel

    Energy
    09:55

    US eyes additional Coast Guard assets to seize fleeing tanker, sources say

    Other countries
    09:36

    8 killed after vehicle falls into pond in east China

    Other countries
    All News Feed