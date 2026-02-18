Personal exhibition of Azerbaijani-American artist Vugar Guliyev to open in Baku

A solo exhibition by Azerbaijani-American artist Vugar Guliyev, titled "Point of No Return", will open at the Nine Senses Art Center in the center of Baku.

According to Report, the exhibition, curated by Sofia Frank, will open on February 21 at 8:00 p.m.(GMT+4)

Frank noted that recent years have been marked by anxiety and upheaval: "The world has been swept by waves of conflict - from Karabakh to Ukraine, Gaza to Kashmir, Kosovo to Taiwan. Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia - the geography of violence is rapidly expanding. The term ‘third world war" is increasingly heard, and war once again becomes a central factor shaping human destinies."

The exhibition"s concept emphasizes that people who experience war are forever changed: "Everyone reaches a point of no return - a moment after which one cannot go back to the past. This point may be a loss - of home, a loved one, or faith in humanity. But it can also be a gain - of new feelings, relationships, realizations. War, as the ultimate human experience, exposes both the hellish and the divine. What we call humanity - pure, sacred, immeasurably valuable - emerges in critical moments."

Guliyev explores how perception of events evolves over time, and how memories are transformed by circumstances, ideologies, and personal experience. Each painting in the exhibition represents a visualized point of no return, resurrected in memory and reinterpreted, yet never forgotten. Through layered techniques, contrasting colors, and rhythmic points, Guliyev depicts the traces of time on our memories. His works serve as both chronicle and reflection - expressing the pain of loss, yet also glimpses of light and the sacred within us.

Guliyev is an award-winning artist based in the United States. Born in Azerbaijan in 1984, Vugar Guliyev began his artistic journey in early childhood. In 1999, he enrolled in the Azim Azimzada Art School and continued his studies at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts in 2003.

The exhibition at Nine Senses will run through March 21.