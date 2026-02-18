ANAMA employee injured in mine incident in Khojaly
Incident
- 18 February, 2026
- 11:55
An employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) was injured in a mine explosion on February 18 in the village of Mukhtar in the liberated Khojaly district.
According to Report, citing ANAMA, Vasif Fuzuli oghlu Chobanov, born in 2000, was carrying out his official duties when he stepped on an anti-personnel mine.
He sustained injuries to his left hand and face and was transported to the district central hospital. His condition is reported as stable, with no threat to his life.
