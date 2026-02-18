Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    ANAMA employee injured in mine incident in Khojaly

    Incident
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 11:55
    ANAMA employee injured in mine incident in Khojaly

    An employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) was injured in a mine explosion on February 18 in the village of Mukhtar in the liberated Khojaly district.

    According to Report, citing ANAMA, Vasif Fuzuli oghlu Chobanov, born in 2000, was carrying out his official duties when he stepped on an anti-personnel mine.

    He sustained injuries to his left hand and face and was transported to the district central hospital. His condition is reported as stable, with no threat to his life.

