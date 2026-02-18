Temirlan Razbaev: Growing interest from global powers requires coordination of positions among Central Asian countries

Global powers are demonstrating increasing interest in Central Asia, creating both new opportunities and the need to coordinate regional positions, Temirlan Razbaev, chief expert at the Department of Analysis and Coordination at the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives of Kyrgyzstan, said at a panel discussion at the international conference "C6: One Region, Shared Future – Enhancing Strategic Dialogue" in Baku, Report informs.

"Last week, Bishkek hosted the C5+ business forum, during which Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov met with Sergio Gor, US Special Presidential Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. Discussions focused on political and economic interaction, as well as cooperation in transportation," Razbaev noted.

The expert emphasized that Central Asia is gradually becoming an area where the interests of major powers intersect.

"This creates not only new opportunities for development but also an objective need to coordinate regional positions," he concluded.