Baku to host int'l conference on neocolonialism and global inequality

An international conference on Neocolonialism and Global Inequality will be held in Baku, the Azerbaijani capital, on February 19.

The event is organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG). For the first time, anthropologists and psychotherapists who have worked directly with local populations in colonized territories, experts involved in creating the Virtual Museum dedicated to colonialism, leaders of independence movements active in those regions, as well as researchers specializing in neocolonialism, will participate.

The conference will focus on the traumatic and social experiences of nations subjected to colonialism in different social and cultural contexts, structural problems arising from the unlawful activities of colonial powers, and ongoing cases of inequality. Discussions will also address documenting, analyzing, and making accessible these experiences for international platforms.

In addition, the documentation of personal life stories and the publicstion of such materials on international platforms will be highlighted, particularly examining the traumatic effects and psychological consequences of colonialism as subjects of scientific research.

The agenda will also include the integration of digital and scientific platforms with relevant virtual systems of international organizations, ensuring access for international research groups, experts, and judicial materials studying colonialism.

The conference is considered historically significant. For the first time, anthropologists and psychotherapists have worked directly with local populations affected by colonial domination, conducting individual and group interviews, assessing traumatic experiences, documenting life stories, and systematically recording social, cultural, and psychological impacts.

Prior to the international event, the world's first Virtual Museum reflecting colonialism globally will be presented to the public. Created by the Baku Initiative Group, the Virtual Museum will be the first virtual platform dedicated to colonialism and its modern manifestations.