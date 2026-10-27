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    Zhang Ling: During Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA, human-centric approach was further strengthened

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 17:51
    Zhang Ling: During Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA, human-centric approach was further strengthened

    During Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the human-centric approach within the organization has further strengthened, CICA Deputy Secretary General Zhang Ling said at a panel session within the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

    According to her, during the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, member states demonstrated a firm will to deepen trust, cooperation, and stability in the Asian region.

    "Following the summit, the Baku Declaration was adopted, and the states reaffirmed their commitments in this area. The organization's security strategy is based on the premise that peace and stability are ensured not only through military treaties, but also through a comprehensive approach and mutual understanding between peoples," she noted.

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