Samad Bashirli: Innovation – new area of ​​Baku-Madrid co-op

Human capital and innovation have become a new direction of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Spain, Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli said at the opening of the Leadership and Innovation Center of Spain's IE University, created at ADA University with the support of the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Science and Education, as well as under the strategic partnership of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Report informs.

According to him, Azerbaijan and Spain have already established strong cooperation in trade, investment, energy, telecommunications, and infrastructure. Now education has been added to these fields, he noted.

"One of the priorities set by our countries at the highest level is the expansion of partnership in education. The creation of the Artificial Intelligence Center (AI Hub) is a practical step in this direction. Work on its creation began in April. In September, the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani MBA program took place in Baku. Today, the center begins its work with a broader mandate covering education and research," Bashirli said.

He thanked ADA University, PASHA Holding, SOCAR, the Ministry of Science and Education, and other universities for their cooperation.