Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Samad Bashirli: Innovation – new area of ​​Baku-Madrid co-op

    Business
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 17:54
    Samad Bashirli: Innovation – new area of ​​Baku-Madrid co-op

    Human capital and innovation have become a new direction of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Spain, Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli said at the opening of the Leadership and Innovation Center of Spain's IE University, created at ADA University with the support of the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Science and Education, as well as under the strategic partnership of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Report informs.

    According to him, Azerbaijan and Spain have already established strong cooperation in trade, investment, energy, telecommunications, and infrastructure. Now education has been added to these fields, he noted.

    "One of the priorities set by our countries at the highest level is the expansion of partnership in education. The creation of the Artificial Intelligence Center (AI Hub) is a practical step in this direction. Work on its creation began in April. In September, the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani MBA program took place in Baku. Today, the center begins its work with a broader mandate covering education and research," Bashirli said.

    He thanked ADA University, PASHA Holding, SOCAR, the Ministry of Science and Education, and other universities for their cooperation.

    Samad Bashirli State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Artificial intelligence Human capital Azerbaijan-Spain relations
    Səməd Bəşirli: "İnsan kapitalı və innovasiyalar Azərbaycan-İspaniya əməkdaşlığında yeni istiqamətdir"
    Самед Баширли: Инновации - новое направление сотрудничества Баку и Мадрида
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    18:20
    President: World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has transformed into efficient and inclusive platform
    Foreign policy
    18:13
    Deputy minister outlines AI Hub's role in economic transformation
    Business
    17:57
    Photo
    Jeyhun Bayramov, Alexander Zuev discuss plans to expand UNOCT presence in Azerbaijan
    Domestic policy
    17:56
    Emin Huseynov: Experience of rebuilding Azerbaijan's Garabagh may be of interest to other countries
    Karabakh
    17:54
    Samad Bashirli: Innovation – new area of ​​Baku-Madrid co-op
    Business
    17:53
    President: Azerbaijan's main goal was the restoration of its territorial integrity
    Foreign policy
    17:51
    Zhang Ling: During Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA, human-centric approach was further strengthened
    Foreign policy
    17:49
    Shahin Mustafayev: Declining Caspian Sea levels require close cooperation among the five states
    Ecology
    17:46
    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan put an end to occupation and offered peace to Armenia
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed