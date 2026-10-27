During these 35 years of independence, Azerbaijan had different times, but have always believed that we will achieve our goals, said President Ilham Aliyev in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, according to Report.

"For the absolute majority of these years, our main goal was the restoration of our territorial integrity, and the liberation of the lands occupied by Armenia. For many years, as many of you know, negotiations did not lead to any result. Actually, the negotiation format was designed in such a way that the conflict was not supposed to be solved, but was supposed to be frozen. It seems that the main powers in the world had a consensus on that," the head of state said.

He noted that their miscalculation was only about what the people of Azerbaijan thought, what Azerbaijan's government planned.

"We were not supposed to live as an occupied country, as a people whose elementary human rights were violated forever. We've been at negotiations with all sincerity and hopes, but when we saw that this process was leading nowhere, we resolved the issue, taking into account our legitimate rights, including the UN Charter and Article 51, the right to self-defense," President Ilham Aliyev said.

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