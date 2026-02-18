Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    France breaks record with 36 days of continuous rain

    18 February, 2026
    12:00
    France has recorded an unprecedented weather event, with rain falling continuously for 36 days, starting January 14, Report informs via BFMTV.

    "France has now experienced 36 consecutive days of rain, setting a historic record. From January 14 to February 18, continuous rainfall has affected the mainland European territory of the country," the TV channel noted.

    The French meteorological service said that the previous record, set in 2023, saw 32 consecutive days of rain from October to November.

    The first 16 days of February were the wettest on record since rainfall observations began in 1959, with 110 millimeters of precipitation observed across the country.

    Authorities have issued the highest-level red weather warnings in four departments-Charente-Maritime, Maine-et-Loire, Gironde, and Lot-et-Garonne-in western and southwestern France due to flood risks from the persistent rain.

    Fransada tarixi rekord - 36 gündür aramsız yağışlar yağır
    Во Франции зафиксирован исторический рекорд - 36 дней подряд идут дожди

