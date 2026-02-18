Political scientist: C6 at forefront of transformations taking place in South Caucasus, Central Asia
Foreign policy
- 18 February, 2026
- 12:15
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are at the forefront of the transformations taking place in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, respectively, political scientist and public administration expert Sheradil Baktygulov said, Report informs.
He noted that with Azerbaijan's accession to the C5, the spirit of regional and interregional cooperation is becoming stronger.
"Today, the C6 opens a new chapter for our regions and for our joint movement toward achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The SDGs can serve as both a political framework and a strategic tool for developing cooperation within the C6 mechanism," Baktygulov added.
