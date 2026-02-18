Tokayev to attend founding meeting of Peace Board in Washington

President of Kazakhstan Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev intends to participate in the founding meeting of the Board of Peace on Gaza in Washington, Report informs via Akorda, the president's office.

Tokayev will make a working visit to Washington on February 18–19 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump to attend the board's meeting.

"The summit is expected to focus on measures to stabilize the situation in the Gaza Strip, ensure peace, security, and sustainable humanitarian support in the region. In addition, during the visit Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev will hold a number of meetings with the heads of major US companies," the Kazakh leader's press service stated.