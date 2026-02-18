Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azeri Light crude drops to $68.92 per barrel

    Energy
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 12:14
    Azeri Light crude drops to $68.92 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $1.44, or 2.05%, to $68.92 per barrel, Report informs.

    April futures for Brent crude were traded at $69.74 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $1.49 or 2.2%, amounting to $66.28.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijani oil price Azeri Light crude oil prices
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 69 dollardan aşağı düşüb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти упала ниже $69

    Latest News

    12:51

    EBRD assesses fiscal reforms in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    12:41

    ADB discusses project on e‑commerce taxation in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    12:36

    Vahabov: Transportation along Middle Corridor through Azerbaijan grew 90% in 3 years

    Foreign policy
    12:35

    Anglo Asian Mining expects annual growth in gold, silver production in Azerbaijan

    Business
    12:32

    AZAL, Japanese airlines discuss prospects for cooperation

    Infrastructure
    12:30

    Joint cooperation between C6 countries in defense industry proposed

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Fariz Jafarov: ChatGPT's capabilities in Azerbaijani constantly being improved

    Economy
    12:26

    Croatia's January crude oil imports from Azerbaijan exceed 86,000 tons

    Energy
    12:24

    Ukraine's ambassador discusses mine-clearing cooperation with ANAMA head

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed