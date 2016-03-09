Real Madrid 2-0 Roma: Cristiano Ronaldo and James goals secure win

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 40th goal of the season to send Real Madrid into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Report informs citing Interfax, it was his 13th of the tournament so far, the sixth consecutive season he has broken the 40-goal barrier, and it killed off Roma who had squandered the chances to make a contest of it.

Poor finishing from former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko and former Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah were the main culprits although Keylor Navas had been up to the task when Roma had managed to hit the target saving well from Alessandro Florenzi and Kostas Manolas in the second half.