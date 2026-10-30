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    Qatari mediators return to Tehran to push for US-Iran deal

    Other countries
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 12:04
    Qatari mediators return to Tehran to push for US-Iran deal

    Qatari mediators returned to Tehran on Friday as part ​of efforts to reach a deal ‌between the US and Iran, an official briefed on the talks told Reuters, Report informs.

    The mediation talks have been ​coordinated with the US, the official ​said.

    Qatar presented a draft peace plan to ⁠Iran on Sunday, according to an official ​briefed on negotiations.

    But a senior Iranian official ​dismissed the proposals as unacceptable and said Tehran would maintain its nuclear position.

    Washington wants nuclear issues ​included from the start of negotiations.

    Tehran ​demands that the US first end its port blockade ‌and ⁠lift oil export sanctions.

    Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Wednesday that Tehran remained in close contact with intermediaries to ​review ideas that ​could ⁠ensure the implementation of its own seven-day proposal aimed at ending ​the war in the Middle East.

    ​On ⁠Thursday, President Donald Trump said Vice President JD Vance's outreach to Iran concerned medical supplies, ⁠following ​US media reports linking it ​to efforts to revive peace talks.

    US-Iran talks Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Qətər ABŞ və İran arasında razılaşmanın əldə olunması üçün vasitəçilik səylərini bərpa edib
    Катар возобновил посреднические усилия по достижению соглашения между США и Ираном
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