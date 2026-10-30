Stay up to date with the top news!

Qatari mediators returned to Tehran on Friday as part ​of efforts to reach a deal ‌between the US and Iran, an official briefed on the talks told Reuters, Report informs.

The mediation talks have been ​coordinated with the US, the official ​said.

Qatar presented a draft peace plan to ⁠Iran on Sunday, according to an official ​briefed on negotiations.

But a senior Iranian official ​dismissed the proposals as unacceptable and said Tehran would maintain its nuclear position.

Washington wants nuclear issues ​included from the start of negotiations.

Tehran ​demands that the US first end its port blockade ‌and ⁠lift oil export sanctions.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Wednesday that Tehran remained in close contact with intermediaries to ​review ideas that ​could ⁠ensure the implementation of its own seven-day proposal aimed at ending ​the war in the Middle East.

​On ⁠Thursday, President Donald Trump said Vice President JD Vance's outreach to Iran concerned medical supplies, ⁠following ​US media reports linking it ​to efforts to revive peace talks.