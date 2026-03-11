Qatar says its forces intercept missile attack targeting country
- 11 March, 2026
- 10:21
The Qatar Ministry of Defense said its armed forces intercepted a missile attack directed at the country, according to an official statement posted on X Wednesday, Report informs.
"The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announces that armed forces intercepted missile attack which targeted State of Qatar," the ministry says.
