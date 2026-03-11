Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 10:21
    Qatar says its forces intercept missile attack targeting country

    The Qatar Ministry of Defense said its armed forces intercepted a missile attack directed at the country, according to an official statement posted on X Wednesday, Report informs.

    "The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announces that armed forces intercepted missile attack which targeted State of Qatar," the ministry says.

    Qətər Silahlı Qüvvələri ölkəyə yönəlmiş raket hücumunun qarşısını alıb
    Катар заявил о перехвате ракетной атаки

