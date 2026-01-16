Qatar fashion show canceled over regional security concerns

The Doha Fashion Show has been rescheduled to March because of ‍regional security concerns, organizers said on Friday after Qatar announced ‍precautionary measures at the US-run Al-Udeid Air Base amid rising tensions, Report informs via Al Arabiya.

Organizers said the decision to delay the show was taken "out of an abundance of caution" to prioritize ⁠the safety of designers, talent, partners, media and guests, while ensuring a high-quality experience.

The show was supposed to take place from January 19 to January 21.

Qatar said on Wednesday that precautionary measures had been taken at Al-Udeid, including the departure of some personnel, because of rising ‍regional tensions, according to its International Media Office.

The office said the steps were ‍part ‍of broader efforts ⁠to safeguard the security of ‌citizens and residents and ⁠protect critical infrastructure and ‍military facilities. The security warning at Al-Udeid was lowered one ⁠day later, three sources briefed on the situation told Reuters on ‌Thursday.

The Doha Fashion Show is a biannual fashion event launched to position Qatar as a regional hub for luxury, fashion and creative industries.

It typically features runway shows, designer ‍presentations and industry networking, with a focus on emerging talent.

The show is part of Qatar's broader effort to diversify its economy and expand its cultural and lifestyle sectors, alongside investments in tourism, ‌sports and the art.