Qatar confirms 'departure of certain personnel from Al Udeid Air Base'

    • 14 January, 2026
    • 19:58
    The International Media Office (IMO) of the State of Qatar states that measures regarding the departure of certain personnel from Al Udeid Air Base are being undertaken in response to the current regional tensions, Report informs, citing a statement.

    "With reference to circulating media reports regarding the departure of certain personnel from Al Udeid Air Base, the International Media Office (IMO) of the State of Qatar states that such measures are being undertaken in response to the current regional tensions," reads the statement.

    The IMO reaffirms that the State of Qatar continues to implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security and safety of its citizens and residents as a top priority, including actions related to the protection of critical infrastructure and military facilities.

    The IMO further notes that should any developments arise, it will be communicated through the official designated channels.

    Earlier, the US advised some personnel to leave Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by Wednesday evening, three diplomats told Reuters.

