Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Qatar Airways relocates wide-body aircraft to Spain amid Gulf disruption

    Other countries
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 11:20
    Qatar Airways relocates wide-body aircraft to Spain amid Gulf disruption

    Qatar Airways has moved 20 of its largest aircraft to a long-term storage facility in Teruel, Spain, signaling preparations for prolonged disruption across the Gulf region, Report informs via Anadolu.

    Over the past week, the airline relocated several aircraft to Spain's Teruel Airport, a facility known for heavy maintenance and long-term storage operations.

    According to data from Flightradar24, the airline sent five additional aircraft on Sunday, bringing the total at the site to 20.

    Many of the aircraft are Airbus A380, Airbus A350, and Boeing 787 jets, among the largest in its fleet, typically used to carry passengers to its Doha hub for onward connections.

    The airline has been operating a limited schedule, as much of the region's airspace has been affected by the ongoing war in Iran.

    "Due to the current situation in the region and the resulting disruption to flight operations, Qatar Airways has positioned some of its aircraft at selected airports outside Qatar," the airline told the Financial Times.

    "This is a temporary measure, and the aircraft will be progressively returned to service as flight operations are restored to normal levels," it added.

    The move comes as US-Israeli strikes against Iran enter their fourth week, with Tehran retaliating with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

    The strikes began on Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed some 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Qatar Airways
    "Qatar Airways" təyyarələrinin bir hissəsini İspaniyada saxlayacaq
    Qatar Airways разместит часть своих самолетов в Испании

    Latest News

    12:46

    President Ilham Aliyev: Shamakhi has become one of Azerbaijan's tourism centers

    Domestic policy
    12:42
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum

    Domestic policy
    12:40
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of "Shirvan Agro" livestock complex in Shamakhi

    Domestic policy
    12:36
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Shamakhi district for visit

    Domestic policy
    12:28

    Alexey Likhachev: Rosatom building wind farm in Issyk-Kul

    Energy
    12:15

    Gold prices fall below $4,200

    Economy
    11:48

    Saudi Aramco cuts oil supply to Asia for second month in April, sources say

    Other countries
    11:23

    North Korea"s Kim reelected as president of state affairs commission

    Other countries
    11:20

    Qatar Airways relocates wide-body aircraft to Spain amid Gulf disruption

    Other countries
    All News Feed