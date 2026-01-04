Pyongyang fires ballistic missiles as South Korean President makes state visit to China

North Korea fired several ballistic missiles from its capital Pyongyang towards the sea off its east coast at around 7:50 am local time on Sunday, South Korea's military said, Report informs via Reuters.

The first launch of North Korea's ballistic missiles in two months comes as South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung will make a state visit to China starting on Sunday, where Seoul has said peace on the Korean peninsula would be discussed.

"Our military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance in preparation for further launches," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, saying it is closely sharing information with the United States and Japan.

The missiles are believed to have already fallen, according to Japan's Ministry of Defense.

The last time Pyongyang tested its ballistic missile was in November.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for more than double the production capacity of tactical guided weapons on his latest visit to a munitions factory on Saturday, North Korea's state media reported.