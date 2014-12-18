Putin: Crisis in Ukraine should be resolved by political means

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ All the people who do their duty honestly, either voluntarily participate in the southeast of Ukraine are not mercenaries, as they don't get any money for it. Report informs Russian President Vladimir Putin, saidt at the annual press conference, speaking about the situation in Ukraine and the presence of Russian military in the east.

Insurgency operations in the south-eastern Ukraine, are carried out by Kiev authorities. They drove their forces to that region. After the military takeover in Kiev, part of the country did not agree with this. Instead of negotiate with them, used force against them. We believe that this way harmful to the nationhood of Ukraine. We hope that it will be possible to have a dialogueCommenting on the Minsk agreements Putin said that Russia believes that the crisis should be resolved as soon as possible by political means:We support the implementation of the Minsk agreements.I myself was one of the initiators of the meeting in Minsk. Poroshenko also wants the settlement.

Russian President said that Russia will continue to help the Donbas, as it is now, sending convoys.