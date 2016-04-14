Putin answered to over 75 questions at Direct Line

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Direct Line of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Russian population lasted 3 hours 40 minutes.

Report informs, Putin answered to more than 75 questions sent from all points of the country via SMS, social networks, e-mail and phone calls.

In total more than 3 million questions relating to mainly economic situation in the country, infrastructure improvements, improvement of public administration and Russia's foreign policy were received.