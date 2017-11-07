Putin and Trump will meet this week

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Presidents of Russia and US Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will meet on the sidelines of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Vietnam.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitriy Peskov said.

“Putin and Trump will have opportunity for talks in APEC Summit, details of the meetings are yet to be determined” said Peskov.

The APEC summit will be held in Danang, Vietnam on November 10-11.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he expects “Putin’s help” on North Korea and ready to discuss the Ukrainian issue at the upcoming meeting.

In addition, Kremlin said one of the topics of meeting will be Syrian crisis.