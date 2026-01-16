President Trump announces formation of Board of Peace for Gaza
Other countries
- 16 January, 2026
- 09:36
US President Donald Trump announced the formation of a Board of Peace for the Gaza Strip, Report informs.
"It is my Great Honor to announce that the Board of Peace has been formed. The Members of the Board will be announced shortly, but I can say with certainty that it is the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
US envoy Steve Witkoff announced Wednesday that the second phase of a ceasefire agreement had begun as part of Trump's 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza.
In a separate post, Trump said the next phase of his plan "officially" began.
