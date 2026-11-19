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The resources of the European Commission have been targeted by a large-scale cyberattack,

According to Report, citing Politico, the incident resulted in a data leak and temporarily made it impossible to access systems used for salary and leave management.

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier told the outlet that the incident had been contained.

Regnier said that the European Commission had taken the necessary measures in response to the incident.

He explained that individual systems had been targeted and that, in line with their standard practice, they had informed the relevant parties. The spokesman added that most of the attack had been contained, but the full extent of the damage remained unclear, and that the systems were likely being gradually restored.

Regnier added that investigators are still trying to determine whether staff data was compromised.

The Commission's Sysper human resources platform, which manages payroll and leave requests, as well as MyPMO, the system used for reimbursement of medical expenses, were restored earlier this week. However, Sysper experienced another brief disruption yesterday.

On November 17, technical problems also affected the Commission's translation services.