Turkic states must move their cybersecurity cooperation from political agreements to technological integration, said Oğuz Yılmaz, Secretary General of Türkiye's Information Security Association.

Report informs that Yılmaz made the remarks during a panel discussion at the second International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy (ICCD 2026) in Baku.

He said any cyber alliance should have three layers.

"The first layer is political. This includes treaties and strategies, and it is already fairly well developed. The foundations are in place for groupings such as the Organization of Turkic States, the Turkic Space Alliance, NATO and other defense alliances to operate," he said.

"The second layer is operational. It includes cooperation between CERTs, incident response and information sharing. This is the level of cooperation that the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST), led by Chris Gibson, has built over more than 30 years. It has worked successfully for many years, relying not only on political agreements and signatures but also on trust between professionals."

Yılmaz said the third layer, technology, remained largely undeveloped.

"The products, platforms and supply chains we all work with are not coordinated within alliances. In practice, allies share threat intelligence but use tools purchased from global suppliers outside the alliance to process it. As a result, these systems are not properly integrated," he said.

"So what do we do? We conduct joint exercises within the alliance, then return to infrastructure we cannot inspect or control. This creates considerable dependence. Such dependence limits both each member's autonomy and the alliance's capabilities, because a partnership cannot be more technologically sovereign than the infrastructure it uses," he added.