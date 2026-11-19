Azerbaijan's transport and logistics infrastructure can be effectively utilized to facilitate the transportation of goods from Vietnam to Europe and vice versa via the Middle Corridor and the North-South Transport Corridor, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Report informs.

The head of stated highlighted that this would not only strengthen Azerbaijan's role in international transport networks but also generate additional economic value, create new opportunities for cooperation, and further expand bilateral ties.

"Our countries possess the necessary resources and potential to substantially increase bilateral trade and successfully implement major joint projects in energy, industry, agriculture, transport, and logistics – in short, across virtually all key sectors. I am confident that sustained, coordinated efforts will enable us to achieve tangible results in the near future," he added.

Ilham Aliyev also pointed out that positive trends have also been observed in transit freight transportation: "From January to September 2026, transit freight volumes increased nearly sixfold compared with the corresponding period of 2025, exceeding 8,000 tons."