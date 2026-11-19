Stay up to date with the top news!

Partly cloudy and mainly dry weather is forecast for Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on November 20, although rain is expected in some areas in the morning, the National Hydrometeorological Service told Report.

Strong westerly and northwesterly winds will give way to a moderate southwesterly wind during the day.

Temperatures will range from 10–15°C overnight to 16–20°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 752 to 761 mmHg, while relative humidity will be 50–60%.

Most other regions of Azerbaijan will remain mainly dry. However, intermittent precipitation is expected in some mountainous and foothill areas overnight and in the morning. Brief, locally heavy precipitation and snow in mountainous areas are possible.

Some areas will experience occasional fog. Moderate westerly winds will strengthen at times in certain locations.

Temperatures will range from 5–10°C overnight to 17–21°C during the day, and from 0–5°C overnight to 13–18°C during the day in the mountains.