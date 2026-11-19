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Technology diplomacy has become central to foreign policy, said Sïmon Saneback, Chief Operating Officer of the Tech Diplomacy Global Institute (TDGI).

Report informs that Saneback made the remarks during a panel discussion at the second International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy (ICCD 2026) in Baku.

He described technology diplomacy as an umbrella covering cyber diplomacy, artificial intelligence and the infrastructure underpinning it.

"If I were to put one rule on the table, it would be quite simple: every foreign ministry needs people who speak two languages - the language of diplomacy and the language of technology. Without them, even the best framework in the world will remain on paper," he said.

Saneback said foreign ministries in Azerbaijan and elsewhere in the region must negotiate with companies as well as other governments.

"Most ministries were never designed for this kind of engagement, which is where cyber diplomacy and technology diplomacy come in," he said.

He added that AI was also transforming foreign policy.

"Diplomats now negotiate over chips, cloud technologies, data and models. These negotiations shape jobs, security and sovereignty. As this happens, the risks have shifted too. We are talking about deepfakes, for example, putting false words in a minister's mouth, and this disinformation can spread faster than any denial," he said.

Addressing those risks is now diplomatic work, Saneback said, adding that the parties across the negotiating table were also changing.