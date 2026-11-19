Humanitarian cooperation serves as an important bridge between peoples and countries of Azerbaijan and Vietnam, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Report informs.

The head of state said that over the decades, these ties have steadily strengthened through educational initiatives, charitable projects, and regular cultural exchanges: "The Heydar Aliyev Foundation plays a particularly important role in this process, actively contributing to the strengthening of humanitarian ties with Vietnam. Its activities encompass a wide range of areas, from infrastructure projects, such as the construction of a primary school in Ha Giang Province, to support for various educational programs.

A significant step in strengthening these ties was the visit to Vietnam in 2025 by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. During the visit, she held meetings with senior Vietnamese officials, representatives of the creative community, and Vietnamese graduates of Azerbaijani universities. Financial assistance was also provided to the Hanoi College of Commerce and Tourism."

Ilham Aliyev noted that in addition to charitable activities, scientific and educational cooperation continues to develop steadily.

"Leading universities in both countries have signed a number of cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding. Vietnamese citizens are eligible to participate in educational grant programs established by my decree for citizens of the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement," he added.