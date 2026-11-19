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Azerbaijan has completed its legislative framework for protecting critical information infrastructure, said Davud Rustamov, head of the State Security Service's Cybersecurity Operations Center.

Report informs that Rustamov made the remarks at the second International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy (ICCD 2026) in Baku.

He said the State Security Service had been designated as the main body responsible for protecting critical information infrastructure and exercising state oversight in this area.

"The Service also counters global cyber threats affecting various sectors. The growing number of cyber threats is a serious concern. Existing technologies undoubtedly offer many advantages, and we use the opportunities they provide. However, we must also remain mindful of the threats that various software and applications can pose through the use of artificial intelligence," he said.

Rustamov added that Azerbaijan was drawing on its own experience and closely following emerging trends in protecting critical information infrastructure.

"We continuously monitor AI-enabled cyber threats targeting Azerbaijani government agencies. We are also interested in expanding international partnerships because this cooperation strengthens our capabilities. It can play an important role in countering malicious IP addresses, domains and other similar threats," he said.