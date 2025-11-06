Philippines declares state of national calamity due to Typhoon Kalmaegi

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos declared a state of national calamity due to the impact of Typhoon Kalmaegi and in anticipation of an upcoming typhoon, local media noted Thursday, Report informs via Xinhua.

"Because of the scope of, shall we say, problem areas, that have been hit by Tino (international name Kalmaegi) and will be hit by Uwan (international name Fung-wong), there's a proposal by the NDRRMC (the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council) which I approved, that we will declare a national calamity," Marcos was quoted by the Philippine News Agency as saying.

Kalmaegi, the 20th typhoon to slam the Philippines this year, left the country on early Thursday morning, killing at least 140 people with 127 missing.

The NDRRMC said that Kalmaegi affected more than 500,000 families or over 1.9 million Filipinos.

The Philippines was bracing for another storm, which could develop into a super typhoon and slam the Philippines this weekend.