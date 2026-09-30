Pentagon considers redeploying MQ-9 Reaper drones to Latin America to combat drug cartels

The Pentagon is considering the possibility of redeploying MQ-9 Reaper strike and reconnaissance drones from Africa to Central and South America to conduct operations against drug cartels, Report informs referring to The Wall Street Journal.

The US military is exploring the possibility of strengthening its drone fleet in the region amid the expansion of operations against drug traffickers.

MQ-9 Reaper drones have already been used by the US military to carry out strikes on several vessels linked to drug trafficking in 2025. These drones are capable of intercepting electronic communications, detecting heat signatures, and delivering high-precision strikes.

Commander of the US Southern Command Francis Donovan declined to comment on the possibility of redeploying the drones. At the same time, in an interview with the WSJ, he stated that the US military needs high-tech systems for operations in Latin America due to the complex terrain and weather conditions.

Donovan also noted that the US is considering various options for action against drug cartels. "These could be ground strikes, detentions, or the elimination of safe houses," he said.

According to the WSJ, cooperation between the US military and law enforcement agencies with Latin American countries has expanded in recent months. Last week, about 50 US military and law enforcement personnel, together with the Ecuadorian police, conducted raids against a smuggling network linked to a Mexican drug cartel.