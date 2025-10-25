Pentagon accepts anonymous $130M donation

The Pentagon confirmed Friday that it accepted an anonymous $130 million donation to help offset the cost of troops' salaries and benefits during the shutdown, Report informs via NBC News.

The Defense Department accepted the donation under its "general gift acceptance authority" on Thursday, chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement.

"The donation was made on the condition that it be used to offset the cost of Service members' salaries and benefits. We are grateful for this donor's assistance after Democrats opted to withhold pay from troops," Parnell said.

Trump had announced the donation in remarks at the White House on Thursday, saying a "patriot" and "friend of mine" whose name he withheld said he would like to contribute to any shortfall in funds caused by the shutdown.

"He called us the other day and he said, ‘I'd like to contribute any shortfall you have because of the Democrat shutdown. I'd like to contribute, personally contribute, any shortfall you have with the military, because I love the military and I love the country." ... And today, he sent us a check for $130 million," Trump said.

A spokesman for Senator Chris Coons, D-Del., the ranking member of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Defense, said the anonymous nature of the donation raised concerns.