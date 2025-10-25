Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Pentagon accepts anonymous $130M donation

    Other countries
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 13:57
    Pentagon accepts anonymous $130M donation

    The Pentagon confirmed Friday that it accepted an anonymous $130 million donation to help offset the cost of troops' salaries and benefits during the shutdown, Report informs via NBC News.

    The Defense Department accepted the donation under its "general gift acceptance authority" on Thursday, chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement.

    "The donation was made on the condition that it be used to offset the cost of Service members' salaries and benefits. We are grateful for this donor's assistance after Democrats opted to withhold pay from troops," Parnell said.

    Trump had announced the donation in remarks at the White House on Thursday, saying a "patriot" and "friend of mine" whose name he withheld said he would like to contribute to any shortfall in funds caused by the shutdown.

    "He called us the other day and he said, ‘I'd like to contribute any shortfall you have because of the Democrat shutdown. I'd like to contribute, personally contribute, any shortfall you have with the military, because I love the military and I love the country." ... And today, he sent us a check for $130 million," Trump said.

    A spokesman for Senator Chris Coons, D-Del., the ranking member of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Defense, said the anonymous nature of the donation raised concerns.

    Pentagon donation government shutdown
    Pentaqon ianə hesabına hərbçilərin maaşını verir
    Пентагон получил анонимное пожертвование на выплаты зарплат военным

    Latest News

    15:29

    London police reviewing 9,000 cases in grooming gangs probe

    Other countries
    15:18

    India's Chennai shores see magical white foam, leaving awe and concern

    Other countries
    15:09

    Israel strikes southern Lebanon, 1 killed

    Other countries
    15:00

    Ukraine damages Belgorod reservoir dam in Russia, evacuation announced

    Other countries
    14:54

    Russia suffers attack on key power substation supplying military facilities

    Other countries
    14:44

    Trump expresses readiness to meet with Kim Jong Un during Asia tour

    Other countries
    14:33

    Azerbaijani MP: 90% of people in need of organ transplants worldwide die

    Health
    14:21

    Pakistani, Afghan officials in Türkiye for second round of talks after deadly clashes

    Other countries
    14:12

    UN hails partnership with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed