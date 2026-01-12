Former Georgian PM jailed for 5 years in corruption case after guilty plea

The Georgian prosecutor general's office said on Monday that Irakli Garibashvili, who served as the country's prime minister from 2013-2015 and again 2021-2024, pleaded guilty to money laundering and was sentenced to five years in prison, Report informs via Anadolu.

"The Prosecutor's Office of Georgia has signed a plea agreement with the accused Irakli Garibashvili, according to which the former prime minister was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for the crime under Article 194, part three of the Criminal Code of Georgia," the office said in a statement.

Garibashvili was also fined 1 million lari (some $370,000) as an additional penalty, and funds obtained through criminal activity were confiscated by the state.

"Irakli Garibashvili admits the crime and agrees with the terms of the plea agreement. The court has already satisfied the motion of the prosecutor's office on plea agreement," the statement added.

According to investigators, between 2019 and 2024, Garibashvili illegally engaged in business activities and falsified income declarations.

The case stems from an October 2023 operation in which Georgian special services seized over $7 million during searches of the homes of several former officials, Garibashvili among them.