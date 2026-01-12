Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Kura–Baku main water pipeline to undergo major repairs

    Infrastructure
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 17:31
    Kura–Baku main water pipeline to undergo major repairs

    The Kura–Baku main water pipeline in Azerbaijan is scheduled for major repair and restoration from 2026 through 2029.

    According to Report, this is reflected in the State Program on improving water supply, rainwater, and wastewater systems in Baku city and the Absheron Peninsula for 2026–2035, approved today by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

    The document states that, to enhance the sustainability of water supply through the Kura–Baku main pipeline, the preparation of design and estimate documents will be carried out first, followed by obtaining expert opinions on construction projects.

    Additionally, in 2026-2031, major repairs will be conducted on the Oghuz–Gabala–Baku main pipeline, including replacing damaged sections with steel pipes and restoring the pipeline's water transmission capacity. Within the scope of the work, 60 km of damaged sections will be replaced with steel pipes.

    The main executor of the work will be the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency.

    The State Program has been prepared with the aim of developing water supply and wastewater infrastructure in Baku city and the Absheron Peninsula, reducing the risk of flooding during heavy rainfall, and strengthening uninterrupted and sustainable water provision.

    The State Program will cover the years 2026–2035 and will be implemented in two phases.

