France launches recruitment campaign for new voluntary military service

    Other countries
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 17:39
    France said on Monday it was launching a campaign to recruit thousands of young people for a new 10-month voluntary national military service, with the first participants starting their service in September, Report informs via Reuters.

    The scheme, unveiled by President Emmanuel Macron in November, is open to all young French citizens aged 18-25 eager "to play a part in the nation's capacity to resist in an uncertain environment," the chief of staff of the armed forces, General Fabien Mandon told a press conference.

    The move is part of a broader shift across Europe, where nations that for decades have had US security guarantees are fretting about President Donald Trump's shifting priorities and what they see as Russia's aggressive posture.

    From September, 3,000 young people will join either the army, navy or air force for missions on French soil, rising to 4,000 in 2027 and 10,000 annually by 2030.

    They will receive about 800 euros ($935) a month and conduct tasks ranging from assistance during natural disasters to surveillance against terrorism, and serve in jobs ranging from drone operator to baker, mechanic, electrician and member of medical staff.

