Azerbaijan nominates its candidate for Vice-Presidency of IRENA's 17th Assembly

During the 16th session of the Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, candidate countries for the presidency and four vice-presidencies of the 17th session of the assembly were presented, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry.

In line with geographic representation and rotation rules, South Korea's candidacy was confirmed for the presidency of the 17th Assembly from the Asia-Pacific regional group.

The vice-presidencies are formed with one representative from each of the other four regional groups. Azerbaijan was nominated from the Europe and Others group, Comoros from the Africa group, the Kingdom of Tonga from the Asia-Pacific group, and Grenada from the Latin America and Caribbean group.

The 17th session will be held in 2027.