New wastewater treatment plant planned for Sumgayit in 2027–2029

A new wastewater treatment plant is planned to be constructed in Sumgayit between 2027 and 2029.

Report informs that the project is outlined in the "State Program on the Improvement of Water Supply, Rainwater, and Wastewater Systems in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula for 2026–2035," which was approved today by President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the document, the program envisages the preparation of design and cost estimate documentation and the receipt of expert opinions for construction projects in the initial stage. This will be followed by the start of construction works and the completion of 40% of the planned activities, ultimately leading to the completion of a new facility with a capacity of 100,000 cubic meters per day. The main implementing body for the project will be the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency.

The State Program was developed to improve water supply and wastewater infrastructure in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, reduce flood risks during heavy rainfall, and strengthen continuous and sustainable water supply. Covering the period from 2026 to 2035, the program will be implemented in two phases. During the first phase, from 2026 to 2030, water supply and sewage infrastructure will be reconstructed.