    Pashinyan and Macron discuss South Caucasus situation, TRIPP

    Other countries
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 14:42
    Pashinyan and Macron discuss South Caucasus situation, TRIPP

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the outcomes of the Washington meeting and the "Trump Route" (TRIPP) project on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) Summit, according to Report.

    "Had a productive meeting in Copenhagen with President Emmanuel Macron on the margins of the EPC Summit. We reaffirmed the strategic Armenia-France partnership, discussed regional developments, the Washington Peace Summit outcomes & TRIPP project. Grateful for France"s steadfast support," Pashinyan said in a post on X.

    Notably, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited Washington on August 7–8. During the visit, the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, mediated by US President Donald Trump, signed a joint declaration at the White House. In addition, the foreign ministers of both countries, in the presence of the three leaders, initialed an Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations.

