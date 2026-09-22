Pakistan security forces kill six militants in Balochistan
Other countries
- 22 September, 2026
- 20:33
Pakistan's security forces killed six militants and detained nine suspects in the Saran-Tangi area of Balochistan province during Operation Shaban-2.
According to Report, citing Dawn, the operation was carried out on the basis of intelligence.
The military also discovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition.
Pakistan's security forces are continuing operations in the area.
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