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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Pakistan security forces kill six militants in Balochistan

    Other countries
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 20:33
    Pakistan security forces kill six militants in Balochistan

    Pakistan's security forces killed six militants and detained nine suspects in the Saran-Tangi area of Balochistan province during Operation Shaban-2.

    According to Report, citing Dawn, the operation was carried out on the basis of intelligence.

    The military also discovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition.

    Pakistan's security forces are continuing operations in the area.

    Balochistan Pakistan
    Pakistan təhlükəsizlik qüvvələri 6 yaraqlını öldürüb
    СБ Пакистана ликвидировали шесть боевиков, задержали еще девять

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