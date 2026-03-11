Pakistan says it will back Saudi Arabia ‘no matter what'

Pakistan is ready to support Saudi Arabia "no matter what" as tensions escalate across the Middle East following Iranian strikes on Gulf states, Bloomberg noted on Wednesday, citing comments from the spokesperson for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Report informs.

Mosharraf Zaidi told Bloomberg TV that Islamabad would come to Riyadh's aid whenever required, emphasizing the longstanding security partnership between the two countries, which was further strengthened by a mutual defense pact signed in September last year.

There was "no question we might, we will" come to Saudi Arabia's aid "no matter what and no matter when," Zaidi said.

"Both countries, even before the defense agreement, have always operated on the principle of being there for the other," he added.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historically maintained close military and strategic ties, and the new agreement elevated their security cooperation at a time of heightened regional instability.

Zaidi said Pakistan was also working diplomatically to prevent the conflict from expanding further across the region.

"The real question is what is Pakistan doing to make sure things don't come to a point where any of its closest partners are further embroiled in a conflict that could potentially undermine stability and prosperity in the region," he said.

The comments come as Iran has continued missile and drone strikes against Gulf states following US and Israeli attacks on Iranian targets, a conflict that has sent global energy markets higher and raised fears of broader regional escalation.

Zaidi said Saudi Arabia had made arrangements to support Pakistan's oil and diesel supplies as the crisis pushes global fuel prices higher, posing a challenge for the import-dependent South Asian economy.