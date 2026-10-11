Pakistan says 12 militants killed while attempting to cross from Afghanistan

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Pakistani security forces have killed 12 militants who were attempting to enter the country from Afghanistan, while one Pakistani serviceman was killed in the ensuing clash.

According to Report, citing the Inter-Services Public Relations of the Pakistan Armed Forces, troops detected a group of militants from Fitna al-Khawarij - formerly known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or the Pakistani Taliban Movement - on October 10 in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province near the Afghan border.

Pakistani security forces prevented the group from illegally crossing the border.

According to the military, all 12 militants were killed in the armed clash.

One Pakistani Army serviceman was also killed during the operation.